Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Purchases £88,000 in Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) insider Joe Vorih bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($112,159.06).
GEN opened at GBX 451.50 ($5.75) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 488.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 562.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80. Genuit Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 425 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($10.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.
Genuit Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.
