GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.05.

GHRS stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. GH Research has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 28.7% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 366,465 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 2.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in GH Research by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 500,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at $11,651,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

