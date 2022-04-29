Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GILD. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after buying an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

