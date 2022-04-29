Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Price Target Raised to 242.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from 237.00 to 242.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.00.

GJNSY opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

