GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,740 ($22.18) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.35) to GBX 1,775 ($22.62) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,240.33.

NYSE GSK opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 481.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

