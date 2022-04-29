Global Partners (GLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Global Partners to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Partners stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 175.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

