Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Down 50.9% in April

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.30% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of QYLG stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.