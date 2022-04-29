GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $87.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

