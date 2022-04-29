goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Cut to C$190.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of goeasy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.29.

Shares of EHMEF opened at $91.06 on Thursday. goeasy has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.73.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

