GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

GLDG opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $188.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 94.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GoldMining by 85.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 65,193 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

