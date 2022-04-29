Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.