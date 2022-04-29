Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Up 131.5% in April

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the March 31st total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 431.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goodman Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Shares of Goodman Group stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.