Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.98. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $24.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,640,000 after buying an additional 1,549,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after buying an additional 349,623 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 195,951 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,061,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,951,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.