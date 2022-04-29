Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $33.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $865.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.58. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on GRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti raised Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

