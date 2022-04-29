G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GAPA stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. G&P Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAPA. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 191,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 113,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

