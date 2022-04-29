Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

GGG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. Graco has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $81.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

