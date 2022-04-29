Great Ajax (AJX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Great Ajax to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Great Ajax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

