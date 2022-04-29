Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.22.
GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GDOT stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.95.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.
