Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GGRGF opened at $21.25 on Friday. Groupe Gorgé has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

Groupe Gorgé SA operates in the areas of drones and systems, engineering and protection systems, and 3D printing in France, Europe, and internationally. The Drones and Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

