Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:GGRGF opened at $21.25 on Friday. Groupe Gorgé has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.
About Groupe Gorgé
