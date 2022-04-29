GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PHOT stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.06. GrowLife has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
