GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PHOT stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.06. GrowLife has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Get GrowLife alerts:

About GrowLife (Get Rating)

GrowLife, Inc through its subsidiaries, distributes and sells cannabis products. The company offers its products through its e-commerce distribution channels comprising shopgrowlife.com, growlifeinc.com, and greners.com, as well as through its direct sales force. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.