Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

