Guild (GHLD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Guild to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $343.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Guild to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GHLD opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $525.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. Guild has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

