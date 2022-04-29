Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Up 158.8% in April

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GURE opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 0.34. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.74.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

