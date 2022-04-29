Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

HAL opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

