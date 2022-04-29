Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.