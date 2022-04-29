Hanmi Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.86.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HAFC. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $24.05 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

