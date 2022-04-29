Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $57.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

