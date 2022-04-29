Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

HAYW opened at $16.61 on Friday. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hayward by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

