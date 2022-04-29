HC Wainwright Cuts Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Price Target to $2.50

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 142.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of VS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,241. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.15. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Versus Systems in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Versus Systems by 42.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Versus Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

