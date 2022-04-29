Head to Head Analysis: Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) & Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) and Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foghorn Therapeutics has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and Foghorn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Foghorn Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Foghorn Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 118.71%. Given Foghorn Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Foghorn Therapeutics is more favorable than Can-Fite BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Foghorn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma -1,478.90% -145.21% -88.04% Foghorn Therapeutics -7,681.58% -99.53% -35.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Foghorn Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma $850,000.00 30.24 -$12.61 million ($0.69) -1.37 Foghorn Therapeutics $1.32 million 395.39 -$101.32 million ($2.73) -4.62

Can-Fite BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Foghorn Therapeutics. Foghorn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Can-Fite BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Foghorn Therapeutics beats Can-Fite BioPharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. It also develops Namodenoson that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as in Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company develops commercial predictive biomarker blood test kit for A3AR. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has license and collaboration agreement with CMS Medical to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Piclidenoson and Namodenoson; and collaboration agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to identify and co-develop specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Can-Fite Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in January 2001. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It is developing FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and FHD-609, a small molecule protein degrader for BRD9 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma. The company is also developing an enzymatic inhibitor and a protein degrader as selective modulators of BRM; and ARID1B selective modulators for the treatment of ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, bladder, and gastric cancers. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel oncology therapeutics against a transcription factor target; and with Loxo Oncology to create novel oncology medicines. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.