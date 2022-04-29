Head to Head Review: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) vs. American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blackbaud and American Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $927.74 million 3.31 $5.70 million $0.12 482.71 American Software $111.41 million 5.23 $8.09 million $0.37 46.89

American Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackbaud. American Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackbaud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Blackbaud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of American Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud 0.61% 10.60% 2.50% American Software 10.09% 9.77% 6.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackbaud and American Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

Blackbaud presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.86%. American Software has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 86.36%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Summary

American Software beats Blackbaud on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackbaud (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; organizational and program management, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About American Software (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as software enhancement, documentation, update, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, retail, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, durable goods, chemical and process manufacturing, and life sciences industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

