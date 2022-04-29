Head-To-Head Survey: Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) & Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT)

Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tailwind Two Acquisition alerts:

88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tailwind Two Acquisition and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories $15.75 million 0.37 $80,000.00 ($0.02) -21.89

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Two Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Tailwind Two Acquisition and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70% Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0.53% 2.79% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tailwind Two Acquisition and Blonder Tongue Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tailwind Two Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 245.57%. Given Tailwind Two Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tailwind Two Acquisition is more favorable than Blonder Tongue Laboratories.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories beats Tailwind Two Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders. The company also provides NXG IP digital video processing and headend products, including IPTV format conversions and simulcast use cases. In addition, it offers coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets; coax distribution products are either mounted on exterior utility poles or encased in pedestals, vaults, or other security devices in cable television systems; distribution system is enclosed within the walls of the building or added to an existing structure using various techniques to hide the coax cable and devices in SMB systems; and non-passive devices for signal distributed from the headend is of sufficient strength when it arrives at its final destination to provide audio/video images. Further, the company provides CPE products consisting of Android-based IPTV set top boxes. Additionally, it offers digital modulation products, such as Aircastertm ATSC, QAM, and IP trans-modulator series of products allow the user to create a line up from off-air and/or cable feeds for coax IP distribution; Edge QAM devices that accept Ethernet input and capture MPEG over IP transport streams, decrypt service provider conditional access or content protection, and insert proprietary conditional access; DOCSIS data products; service level agreements and services; and analog modulation, fiber, and miscellaneous products and services, as well as test and measurement instruments, and contract manufacturing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.