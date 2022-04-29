Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bbva USA raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 20,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,698. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

