HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($79.57) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

