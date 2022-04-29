Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.
HSII stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
