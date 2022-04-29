Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

HT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155,455 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

