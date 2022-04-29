Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $227.98 on Friday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $159.51 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

