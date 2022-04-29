Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $237.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $159.51 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

