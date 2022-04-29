Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 1,250 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,085 ($13.83) to GBX 1,250 ($15.93) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Barclays upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($13.09) to GBX 1,067 ($13.60) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 850 ($10.83) to GBX 870 ($11.09) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($14.77) target price (down from GBX 1,177 ($15.00)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Investec raised shares of Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $893.01.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of HCXLF opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.