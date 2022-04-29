HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.93. HNI has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $202,550. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 182.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in HNI by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

