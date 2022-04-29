Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Down 50.4% in April

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the March 31st total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $225.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

