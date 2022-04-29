HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Shares of HTBI opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

