Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.5-$36.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.