Horizon Global (HZN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Shares of HZN opened at $3.92 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 55,179 shares of company stock worth $274,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.