Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 933.25 ($11.89).

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.96) to GBX 941 ($11.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.99) to GBX 940 ($11.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.57) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.73) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes bought 12,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.09) per share, with a total value of £100,623.60 ($128,248.28). Also, insider Andrew Livingston bought 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($31,667.09). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,591,848.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 769 ($9.80). The stock had a trading volume of 720,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 778.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 839.27. The company has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 723 ($9.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.56).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

