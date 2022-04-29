Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

HWM opened at $34.95 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

