HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Up 137.5% in April

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HOCPY stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.89. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $179.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.41.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

