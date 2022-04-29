HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.07.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,593 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,728 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in HP by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

