Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s current price.

HUBG has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $865,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

