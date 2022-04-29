Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s current price.
HUBG has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $865,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
