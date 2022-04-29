Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

HBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE HBM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

